Capricorn Group relaunches national netball league for schools

By Capricorn Group Limited

Windhoek, May 20 — Capricorn Group extended their legacy as the connector of positive change by relaunching the Capricorn Group Schools Netball League after it has been halted for two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic and restrictions on sports.

This national netball league carries the official endorsement of the Namibia Schools Sports Union (NSSU) and is regarded as the official national school league for netball in Namibia. Mrs Marlize Horn, Group Executive: Brand & Corporate Affairs from Capricorn Group, emphasised the group’s stance on supporting sports codes in Namibia.

“Our focus as Capricorn Group is to be connectors of positive change, and by sponsoring this national netball league, we provide a platform for netball teams from across Namibia to compete on a national level. This ensures that netball as a school sport continues to grow and develop,” Mrs Horn said.

Also present at the launch was the long-serving Namibia Schools Sports Union (NSSU) national coordinator, Mr Solly Duiker, as well as other team representatives from NSSU. Mr Duiker thanked Capricorn Group for its contribution to school sports and was especially pleased with the sponsorship of women’s sports.

Liezel Garbers, chairperson of the Capricorn Group Schools Netball League said, “We want to extend our sincerest gratitude towards Marlize Horn and the Capricorn Group for the continued support of netball in Namibia. Thank you for realizing the importance of netball in the lives of many young girls in Namibia and the role sport plays in the lives of young people to help build character. ” She also thanked Mr Solly Duiker for his support.

A total of 16 schools and 47 teams with around 450 players ranging from age groups U/12 to U/19 will compete for the national title of the Capricorn Group Schools Netball League 2022 winners in their respective age groups. The games will commence on 20 May in Windhoek and will continue throughout June, July and August 2022. Games will also be played in Swakopmund and Otjiwarongo. The playoffs will be hosted on 19 and 20 August in Windhoek.

CAST YOUR VOTES: Let the people decide on our subscription fee.