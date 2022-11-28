Capricorn Foundation Commits to Project Never Walk Alone

Education is one of the Capricorn Foundation’s key primary focus areas. The Capricorn Foundation recognizes that supporting education initiatives is an investment that goes a long way, a seed planted for the future generation and economy.

On 24 November 2022 the Capricorn Foundation, through Project Never Walk Alone, donated a total of 350 pairs of shoes to learners from the Groot Aub Primary School, Chairman Mao Zedong High School and St. Andrew Primary School in the Khomas region, valued at N$100,000.00.

“Through various partnerships with organisations that focus on education, Capricorn Foundation has reached over 7000 children this year in pre-primary, primary and secondary schools, enabling them with school materials, online learning, nutritional support and equipping of teachers through training. The Foundation is pleased to restore the dignity of the Namibian child by donating school shoes to vulnerable children, linking back to our Group’s purpose of being connectors of positive change” said, Marlize Horn, Executive Officer of the Capricorn Foundation.

In Namibia, thousands of children in both urban and rural Namibia are seen going barefoot to school. A narrative that the Project Never Walks Alone aims to change. “A pair of shoes is not a luxury but a basic need, to protect their feet and their confidence. Project Never Walk Alone is a national call to do the right thing for the right reasons. A child without shoes is normally one of the most visible signs of poverty. Children who get to school without shoes are always at risk of being teased and undermined by their friends, it affects their self-confidence and they lack hope which affects their purpose of life in the long run. To date the project has donated 6290 pairs of shoes in six regions. We are proud to partner with the Capricorn Foundation on the latest handover of shoes” said, Tim Ekandjo, Founder of Project Never Walk Alone.