Capricorn Foundation and WFP Join Forces to Enhance Food and Nutritional Security in Namibia

By Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK, March 30 — Capricorn Foundation and the World Food Programme (WFP) in Namibia will collaborate to host a one-day food security workshop themed “Transformative Food Systems for Sustainable Development” on Friday, March 31, 2023. The workshop, which will be broadcast live on their Facebook and YouTube channels, aims to bring together like-minded organizations to engage in the various pathways towards transforming food systems in Namibia, upscaling local food production, and achieving sustainable development.

Food systems are crucial to achieving long-term food and nutrition security, environmental sustainability, climate change adaptation and mitigation, job creation, and rural livelihood transformation. The workshop will cover four main topics: transformative food systems for achieving community development; scaling transformative food systems – a private sector perspective; the policy environment for transformative food systems and food security; and partnership for transformative food systems.

The workshop is convened on the shared values of the Capricorn Foundation and WFP: enhancing food and nutritional security, improving livelihoods, and accelerating socio-economic outcomes in Namibia. Given the current climatic and economic conditions and the global food price crisis, joint efforts are imperative to enhance the ability of smallholder farmers to adapt and endure. Safeguarding and maintaining the livelihoods of vulnerable communities and assisting smallholder farmers in increasing local food production outputs require a strategic, well-organized, and multi-sectoral approach.

Connectors of Positive Change, Capricorn Foundation, and WFP share a common goal of transforming food systems in Namibia to achieve sustainable development. The workshop aims to encourage collaboration among organizations to improve food systems and ensure long-term food and nutrition security for all. For more information about the workshop, contact Veripura Muukua or Luise Shikongo. – Namibia Daily News