Cameroon’s Abubakar set to face Namibia’s Nyambe in Soweto clash

March 12, 2023

By Shaka Chai

Shighuru, March 12  —  Cameroonian striker Vincent Abubakar, known for causing havoc during last year’s World Cup in Qatar when his team beat favourite Brazil 1-0, is set to face Ryan Nyambe, the UK-based Brave Warriors’ formidable defender, on March 23 in Soweto, South Africa.

The Cameroon squad boasts experienced and celebrated players, including Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, Karl Toko Ekambi, Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, Bryan Mbeumo, and Vincent Aboubakar, who ended the 2021 AFCON as the top scorer of the tournament with eight goals and featured on the CAF best XI.

Despite the formidable lineup of Cameroon, Collin Benjamin’s boys are determined to show the world that they hail from a country known as the “land of the brave” and are not intimidated. Nyambe, a defender for Wigan Athletic, is expected to keep Abubakar in check during the whole 90 minutes of play, while the two-year consecutive top goalscorer of the South African Premier League, Peter Shalulile, is also prepared to give the Cameroonian defenders a sleepless night. Namibia will also depend on the experienced left-footed player Deon Hotto, a key player of Orlando Pirates, for his dangerous crosses and deadly combination with Shalulile.

This game is seen as an opportunity for many Brave Warriors players to showcase their skills and market themselves to different clubs in South Africa and around the world. That’s why many are saying that Cameroon is set for a difficult game.

The squad will host Namibia on March 23 and return to the match five days later in Dobsonville Stadium in Soweto.

Cameroon was pitted in Group C of the qualifiers along with Namibia, Kenya, and Burundi, according to additional reports from Xinhua – Namibia Daily News.

