Trending Now
Home InternationalSPORTS Cameroon names final 24-man squad for AFCON qualifier against Namibia
Cameroon names final 24-man squad for AFCON qualifier against Namibia
SPORTS

Cameroon names final 24-man squad for AFCON qualifier against Namibia

March 11, 2023

YAOUNDE, March 11 — Cameroon head coach Rigobert Song on Friday named his final selection of 24 players for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier match against Namibia.

The squad is made up of well-experienced and celebrated players including Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, Karl Toko Ekambi, Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, Bryan Mbeumo and Vincent Aboubakar, who ended the 2021 AFCON as the top scorer of the tournament with eight goals and featured on the CAF best XI.

The squad will host Namibia on March 23 and return to the match five days later in Dobsonville Stadium in Soweto.

Cameroon was pitted in Group C of the qualifiers along with Namibia, Kenya and Burundi.

The 34th edition of AFCON will take place in Cote d’Ivoire next year.  (Xinhua)

Post Views: 25
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Japan stuns Germany 2-1 in World Cup

November 23, 2022

Star African football player to watch: Andre-Frank Zambo...

October 21, 2021

Zimbabwe Olympic Committee expresses confidence in Beijing 2022

January 21, 2022

France edge England in thrilling World Cup quarterfinal

December 10, 2022

Formula 1, Turkish Grand Prix preview, 10 October...

October 6, 2021

Neuer, Flick talk about winning 2022 FIFA World...

April 2, 2022

Haaland off to flier as Man City start...

August 8, 2022

England captain Kane has Rooney’s goal record in...

November 20, 2022

Athletic Club Bilbao confirm Ander Herrera’s return 8...

August 28, 2022

Kyle Lowry expecting emotional return to Toronto

December 9, 2021

No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.
Powered by