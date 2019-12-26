Cambodian PM says recent China-Japan-ROK leaders’ meeting bodes well for Asia

PHNOM PENH, Dec. 26 -- Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen said on Thursday that the recent meeting of leaders of China, Japan and the Republic of Korea (ROK, also called South Korea) boded well for Asia's economy and stability. The 8th China-Japan-ROK leaders' meeting was held in China's southwestern city of Chengdu on Tuesday, and the leaders agreed to further promote cooperation, uphold free trade and multilateralism and realize the complete denuclearization of the Korean peninsula. "It was a very good move that our ASEAN's dialogue partners China, Japan and South Korea held a meeting in China," Hun Sen said in a speech during a university graduation ceremony in Phnom Penh. "This meeting will have a positive effect on our regional economy," he said. Hun Sen said the consensus reached by the three leaders to uphold "free trade and multilateralism" would help reduce trade tensions between the United States and China, and between the United States and other countries. "The economic size of the three countries is huge, so if their relations are good, it's not only good for themselves, but also for all countries in the region," he said. Xinhau