CAF confirms Chad disqualification

Windhoek, Mar 22–The Confederation of African Football (CAF) on 22 March 2021 confirmed the disqualification of Chad from the 2021 AFCON qualifiers.

The statement from CAF reads : Following the suspension of the Chadian Football Federation by the Chadian Ministry of Youth and Sports, CAF has decided to disqualify the national team of Chad from the qualifiers of Total Africa Cup of Nations 2021.

Consequently, scheduled qualifier matches between Namibia (match 106) and Mali (match 130) for Total AFCON 2021 are canceled.

In line with Article 61 read together with Article 64 of the CAF Regulations, Chad is considered a loser of both matches against Namibia and Mali.

Chad were playing in Group A alongside Mali, Guinea and Namibia. After four match days, Mali tops the group on 10 points, followed by Guinea (8 points) and Namibia (3 points). Chad were trailing the group on one point.

Namibia is preparing to host Guinea at home on 28 March in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers Group A final match. Namibia have to win this match and hope Guinea lose to Mali to stand a chance of making it to a consecutive AFCON finals.

Source:NFA