Business Analysis, an underestimated gem

Every implementable business improvement must-have business procedure. Routine organizational operations like hiring, deploying a new information system, and delivering customer support would be a nightmare without properly organized and documented company procedures and processes.

Company analysis makes ensuring that business operations follow the business plan and that the IT strategy is in line with the business strategy. Business analysis ensures that organizational value is added and that corporate processes are well-designed, and aligned with business goals and ambitions.

The process of supporting change in an organizational context through the identification of needs and the formulation of solutions that benefit all parties is referred to as business analysis. It has a wide range of facets, including quality control, IT strategy, process mapping and documentation, process optimization, gap analysis, change management, and digital transformation strategy. No matter the size of your business, business analysis is crucial for improving operations and delivering value to your stakeholders and clients.

The operations and customer service of firms can be enhanced with a deeper understanding of business analysis. Even though there are a lot of digital and software-based solutions employed in this process, they might also include different organizational modifications. Planning and strategy may be needed, for example, to implement new policies or enhance existing procedures. This method ought to serve as the foundation for all business improvement because it lays the groundwork for increased turnover and the development of an agile and dynamic organization.

The business analysis employs a variety of organizational evaluation methods, such as SWOT, PESTLE (Political, Economic, Sociological, Technological, Legal, and Environmental), The Five Whys, MOST, MoSCoW (Must or Should, Could or Would), and MOST (Mission, Objectives, Strategies), among others. The results of these evaluation tools can be used by organizations to guide strategic decisions. It is crucial that you work with the appropriate experts to support and manage this transformation when you start this business improvement exercise.

Business analysis provides numerous benefits. It helps organizations align their communication with all their stakeholders at all levels. The implementation of value-adding systems and establishing operational standards is another essential aspect. In addition to improving processes, it can also help them reduce their costs and improve their customer service.

One of the most important advantages of business analysis is its ability to perform an analysis of an organization’s current state and prepare for the changes that need to happen in the future to make the business resilient and competitive.

Business analysts are change agents; they are experts who examine a company or organization by recording its systems and/or processes, analyzing its business model, spotting weaknesses, and coming up with solutions. Business analysts are adept at clearly comprehending and articulating complicated processes and business needs, and they assist stakeholders in comprehending their roles in achieving organizational objectives. Systems analysts, process engineers, process analysts, product managers, and requirements engineers are a few more names for business analysts. Business analysts either work as internal team members or are brought in as consultants. Green Enterprise Solutions has these experts and has served businesses of all sizes across a wide range of industries, in Namibia and further and further afield.

We have more than ten years of expertise in a variety of industries, including the Government, SOEs, financial institutions, and the private sector. As a partner in the business transformation process, leveraging business analysis, we ensure that lasting improvement is made to your business.

Our business analysts identify the threats, challenges, and opportunities that a company is facing. This then forms the basis for the implementation and execution of the business processes. Always ensuring that every stakeholder is properly trained and up to speed as to how the processes can be successfully integrated into the existing business processes to improve the overall performance of the company in the long term.