Britons to applaud again for frontline medical staff fighting coronavirus

LONDON, April 2 -- The British people are being called on to take part in another mass round of applause Thursday night for frontline healthcare workers battling the novel coronavirus pandemic as part of the Clap For Our Carers campaign. Residents from all corners of Britain are expected to come together to salute the British National Health Service (NHS) staff and carers from doorsteps, windows and balconies again at 8:00 p.m. (1900GMT). It comes exactly a week after the first nationwide round of applause last Thursday. A statement on the Clap for our Carers website read: "Every Thursday evening at 8 p.m. we'll be standing up and applauding all those who care for us and are ensuring our world can keep on turning." As darkness fell last Thursday, millions of people across Britain stood at their front doors and open windows, in gardens and on balconies, raising a thunder of gratitude for those working on the frontline of the fight against coronavirus. The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Britain reached 33,718 as of Thursday morning, according to the Department of Health and Social Care. As of Wednesday afternoon, of those hospitalized in Britain who tested positive for coronavirus, 2,921 have died, the lastest figure from the department showed. Xinhua

CHANGSHA, Feb. 27, 2020 — Workers pack medicines at a workshop of a pharmaceutical enterprise in Changsha, capital of central China’s Hunan Province, Feb. 27, 2020. Medical enterprises in Changsha have gradually and orderly resumed production amid strict prevention measures against the novel coronavirus. (Photo by Xue Yuge/Xinhua via Getty) (Xinhua/Xue Yuge via Getty Images)