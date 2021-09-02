Trending Now
Britain welcomes Libya's approval of Paris Agreement
Europe

Britain welcomes Libya’s approval of Paris Agreement

written by Paulina Meke September 2, 2021

TRIPOLI, Sept. 2 — The British embassy in Libya on Wednesday welcomed the decision of the Libyan House of Representatives (parliament) to ratify the Paris Agreement, calling it “an important step towards beginning Libya’s energy transition and protecting against climate change.”
“We commend the Libyan Government’s commitment to these vital efforts,” the embassy tweeted.
The European Union Delegation to Libya also welcomed the Libyan decision, describing it as an “important step in Libya’s transition towards clean and sustainable energy.”
Reached in December 2015 by representatives of 195 countries, the Paris Agreement is the first legally binding global treaty under which all member states pledge ambitious efforts to combat climate change. (Xinhua)

