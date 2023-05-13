Breaking Barriers: Namibia’s Efforts to Bridge Disability Data Gap

NDN Staff

WINDHOEK, May 13 — Persons with disabilities often face marginalization and exclusion worldwide, and this is particularly evident in the lack of data and knowledge about their experiences. In countries of the global south, including Namibia, the collection of data on persons with disabilities remains a significant challenge. Despite the explicit requirements of the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (UN CRPD) and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), data gaps persist, hindering the planning and implementation of inclusive policies and interventions.

Namibia, having ratified the UN CRPD in 2007 and committed to implementing the SDGs, recognizes the importance of addressing this issue. One group significantly impacted by the lack of data is the Organizations of Persons with Disabilities (OPDs), which play a crucial role in holding the government accountable for disability rights. To address this challenge, OPDs in partnership with the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit Sustainable Development Goals Initiative (GIZ SDGI) and the National Disability Council of Namibia (NDCN) initiated the Disability Data Collection Project.

Implemented between October 2022 and April 2023 in the Khomas and Kunene regions, the project aims to empower OPDs to become hubs for quality disability data. Around 50 OPD representatives were trained in data collection methodologies, while 25 enumerators were deployed to gather data directly from the communities. With the support of GIZ SDGI, a consultant facilitated the data collection process.

Now, having completed the data collection and analysis phase, the project is eager to share its findings with stakeholders. The GIZ SDGI cordially invites key stakeholders, including yourself, to attend the upcoming validation workshop. Your presence and active participation in the event, scheduled for 23 May 2023 from 08:30 to 16:30 at the Safari Hotel, are highly valued and greatly appreciated.

The workshop will provide a platform to discuss the project’s outcomes, exchange ideas, and foster collaboration towards improving the lives of persons with disabilities in Namibia. Through this collective effort, Namibia is taking significant strides to bridge the disability data gap and promote inclusive development that leaves no one behind.

Together, let us break barriers and build a more inclusive society for all. – Namibia Daily News