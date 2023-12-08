Breaking Barriers: Bank Windhoek’s Journey to Gender Equality

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK, December 8 — The 2023 United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Report highlights a global disparity, with approximately 2.4 billion working-age women lacking equal economic opportunities. Envisioned in 2015, the SDGs consist of seventeen interconnected objectives, serving as a collective roadmap for global peace and prosperity, with the Fifth Goal specifically targeting gender equality and empowerment of all women and girls.

In observance of Human Rights Day, also recognized as Namibian Women’s Day, Bank Windhoek proudly champions the cause of Namibian women in the workforce. According to data from the Bank’s Human Capital Department, out of the total 1763 employees, 1125 are female, constituting 64 percent of the workforce. In 2016, Bank Windhoek achieved a significant milestone by appointing Baronice Hans as its first female Managing Director, a historic accomplishment within the Namibian banking sector.

Commemorating womanhood, Namibian Women’s Day, observed annually on December 10, is a day to acknowledge the achievements of women from diverse backgrounds. In light of this, senior female employees of the Bank shared insights, advice, and experiences from their corporate journeys:

– Jacquiline Pack, Executive Officer of Marketing and Corporate Communication Services, emphasizes the importance of faith, coaching, and resilience in navigating the corporate environment.

– Claire Hobbs, Chief Treasurer, underscores the significance of standing up for oneself, expressing opinions, and fostering respect in a professional setting.

– Michelle Juling, Manager of Human Resources Shared Services, highlights the efficacy of leading with love and accountability, stressing that effective leadership involves humility and a commitment to both individual and team improvement.

To further celebrate Women’s Day, additional interviews will be accessible on the Bank’s social media pages on December 10, 2023.

Bank Windhoek has actively supported women through initiatives such as the Katuka Mentorship Programme, which it has sponsored and partnered with since 2020. Launched in 2001, the program aims to empower and encourage entrepreneurial and professional women by pairing mentors and mentees with similar interests.

This year, the Bank’s Executive Officer of Human Capital, Retuura Ballotti, announced enhancements to the Bank’s Maternity Leave Benefits, ensuring that female employees receive their full basic salary and less social security benefit payment. The Bank anticipates a positive impact on the lives of its female workforce, furthering its commitment to women’s empowerment.