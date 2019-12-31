Brazilians prefer govt to focus on social actions as means to reduce violence

RIO DE JANEIRO, Dec. 31-- Brazilians prefer a government investing in social programs instead of the security sector in a bid to reduce violence, according to a Datafolha poll published in daily Folha de Sao Paulo on Monday. According to the poll, 57 percent of the interviewees believe that the government should focus more on social aspects, such as tackling unemployment and investing in education, than on security actions, such as increasing the number of policemen. A total of 41 percent prefered direct investments in security, and 2 percent were undecided on the matter. The perception that the government should invest more in the social arena is a general belief among the interviewees, regardless of their political affiliation, the poll said. Among those who consider the current administration bad or very bad, 62 percent believe the government should focus more on the social arena. Among those who consider the government good or very good, the figures fall to 51 percent; though lower, the number still represents a majority. Brazilians feel insecure in general. According to the poll, 72 percent of the interviewees said they are afraid of being outside of their home in the evening; among women, 79 percent reported fear. The Datafolha poll was carried out on December 5-6 with 2,948 interviewees from all across the South American nation. Xinhau