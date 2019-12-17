Braga appointed Vasco boss

RIO DE JANEIRO, Dec. 17 -- Vasco da Gama have appointed Abel Braga as their new head coach, less than a week after the departure of former Brazil and Real Madrid boss Vanderlei Luxemburgo. Braga agreed to terms with Vasco after a three-hour meeting with club president Alexandre Campello on Monday afternoon. The club confirmed the news on social media but didn't provide details of the agreement. Braga has been out of work since parting ways with Cruzeiro in November after a disappointing run of results. It will be his third spell in charge of Vasco, having led the club in 1995 and 2000. Vasco, who finished 12th in Brazil's Serie A championship this year, parted ways with Luxemburgo on Friday after the former Real Madrid boss accused the club of a lack of ambition. Xinhau