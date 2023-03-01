Botswana Removes VAT on Sanitary Pads, Cooking Oil, and More to Support Livelihoods

The Ministry is planning to exempt private health services from charging VAT and to zero-rate agricultural implements and condoms. These changes are part of proposed amendments to the VAT, aimed at providing targeted support to sustain livelihoods. The recent budget stated that zero-rating would be rolled out on certain projects.

The Botswana Ministry of Finance is currently reviewing the list of VAT zero-rated or exempted items to ensure that it includes some and excludes others that are no longer justifiable.