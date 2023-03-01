Trending Now
Botswana Removes VAT on Sanitary Pads, Cooking Oil, and More to Support Livelihoods
Africa

Botswana Removes VAT on Sanitary Pads, Cooking Oil, and More to Support Livelihoods

March 1, 2023

Gaborone, March. 1 — The Ministry of Finance in Botswana has announced the removal of VAT (Value Added Tax) from eight products, including sanitary pads, cooking oil, infant formula, and Liquefied Petroleum Gas. In addition to these products, VAT will also be removed from vegetables, condoms, baby diapers, and salt.

The Ministry is planning to exempt private health services from charging VAT and to zero-rate agricultural implements and condoms. These changes are part of proposed amendments to the VAT, aimed at providing targeted support to sustain livelihoods. The recent budget stated that zero-rating would be rolled out on certain projects.

The Botswana Ministry of Finance is currently reviewing the list of VAT zero-rated or exempted items to ensure that it includes some and excludes others that are no longer justifiable.

 

 

