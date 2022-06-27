Trending Now
Botswana intensifies surveillance on monkeypox
Botswana intensifies surveillance on monkeypox

June 27, 2022

GABORONE, June 27 — Following the confirmation of a monkeypox case in South Africa, Botswana increased its surveillance and response mechanisms across the country, said a government health official in a press release issued on Monday.
Botswana has yet to record any confirmed cases of monkeypox, stated Christopher Nyanga, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Health, adding that to ensure an optimal response should the need arise, the surveillance and response teams are carrying out a variety of preparedness and response planning activities.
As a result, the ministry urged the public to be cautious and to seek medical attention if they experience symptoms such as unexplained skin rash, fever, swollen lymph nodes, headache, muscle aches, weakness, or back pain, said Nyanga.  (Xinhua)

