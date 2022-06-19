Trending Now
Education

Boot camp for Eenhana primary school learners on violence and gender-based violence

June 19, 2022

By Staff Reporter  

 EENHANA, June 19 – Violence against children and gender-based violence can result in severe and lifelong negative effects on the victims, according to Project Hope’s Ohangwena programme manager, Saara Eliphas.

She made the remarks during a primary prevention boot camping hosted by the project at Eenhana on Friday.

The camp was attended by children from different primary schools in and around the town and between the ages of 9 to14. It focused on creating awareness and coaching boys to be responsible men and equipping young girls to prevent HIV/AIDS, teenage pregnancy and gender-based violence.

Eliphas emphasised the focus of Project Hope is to guide boys and girls in the right direction by coaching them.

“We have a total of six trained coaches in Eenhana and Okongo health districts, they are providing sessions using a curriculum known as CBIM (coaching boys to men),” she said.

The children are learning a lot from this programme and so far, Project Hope has covered 30 schools in the region. – Namibia Daily News

 

