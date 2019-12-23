Bolivia’s MAS party leads pre-election poll

LA PAZ, Dec. 22 -- Andronico Rodriguez, leader of Bolivia's Movement Towards Socialism (MAS) party, led a pre-election poll released on Sunday. According to a survey by pollster Mercados y Muestras on the country's news website Pagina Siete, the party founded by Evo Morales came out ahead with 23 percent of the vote. Morales resigned on Nov. 10 following weeks of opposition protests against his re-election to a fourth term. However, he said that he is still president of Bolivia. Morales, currently under political asylum in neighboring Argentina, has said Rodriguez, 30, "is too young to be a candidate for the presidency," the website reported. Conservative candidate and ex-President Carlos Mesa came second with 21 percent of the vote. In third and fourth place were Chair of the Civic Committee of Santa Cruz Fernando Camacho and President of the Potosinists Civic Committee Marco Pumari, with 13 percent and 10 percent, respectively. Bolivia's Supreme Electoral Court has yet to set a date for the presidential election, but parties are already proposing potential candidates. Xinhau

Supporters of the Movement Towards Socialism (MAS) party take part in a rally supporting their candidate, Evo Morales, ahead of the general elections next December 6 in Santa Cruz de la Sierra, Bolivia on December 2, 2009. Morales is not only seeking reelection, but also to reach the necessary two thirds of the senate in order to successfully reform the constitution in order to be legible for a possible third term in 2015. AFP PHOTO/DESIREE MARTIN (Photo credit should read DESIREE MARTIN/AFP via Getty Images)