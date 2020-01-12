Big crisis to hit Lebanese hospitals amid equipment shortage

BEIRUT, Jan. 12 -- A representative of medical equipment importers in Lebanon has warned that a big crisis will soon hit the medical sector in the country, a local media outlet reported Sunday. "Around 80 percent of patients who enter hospitals do not find the needed medical equipment and materials for their treatment," Salma Assi was quoted as saying by Elnashra, an online independent newspaper. Hospitals will stop receiving patients soon, especially those suffering from veins and heart diseases because of the lack of equipment, Assi added. She also criticized officials for neglecting the issue as the Central Bank of Lebanon and commercial banks are exchanging accusations for this unresolved problem. Last year, the central bank issued a circular offering credit facilities to importers of fuel, wheat and medical materials amid a shortage in the U.S. dollar in Lebanese banks. However, importers of medical equipment accuse the central bank of not fully committing to its promises. Xinhau