Trending Now
Home NationalTourism Better performance by NWR
Better performance by NWR
Tourism

Better performance by NWR

May 19, 2022

Johannes Paulus

THE Namibia Wildlife Resorts Limited (NWR) has announced an improved financial performance at the recently concluded Annual General Meeting that took place on 17 May 2022 in Windhoek.

The Managing Director of the NWR, Dr Matthias Ngwangwama announced that the company had reduced its losses from N$174 million in the year 2020 to N$97 million in the financial year 2021, an improvement of 44% or N$77 million.

“We have devised a strategy that will allow us to return to profitability. The strategy involves moving beyond just providing facilities. The launch of our NWR camera at the waterhole has created a huge interest in our resorts.

“We hope with the new innovative ideas and customer experience initiatives that we aim to implement, such as enhanced digital and online presence, group packages for
families and runners’ clubs, and other planned activities at our resorts, will enable us to increase our occupancies and enable us to make greater revenue than we currently are,” Dr Ngwangwama said.

The improved performance is attributed to the reduction in
staff complement through voluntary separation exercise and having the senior management and board members take a 25% cut on their salaries and board fees respectively.

“From a cost-cutting perspective, we continued to implement various measures in 2021, including a reduction in employee costs through voluntary separation. I am in no doubt that the company is now in a position of
generating a larger profit than that recorded in 2019,” said Janet Wilson-Moore, Vice-Chairperson of the NWR Board.

Deputy Minister of Finance, Maureen Hinda-Mbuende expressed her appreciation to the NWR board for setting an example by cutting their fees and for seeing through their two three-year terms which come to an end in June 2022.

 

CAST YOUR VOTES: Let the people decide on our subscription fee.

Choose one of the prices suggested below:

Post Views: 83
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

NWR shows appreciation to Frontline officers

September 13, 2021

Revision in entrance fee at Gross Barmen

March 12, 2018

Namibia to stimulate domestic travel: minister

September 28, 2021

Kenya’s air travel industry to take 3 years...

April 7, 2021

NWR embracing changing tourism landscape

February 20, 2019

Namibia mulls allowing vaccinated visitors easy access into...

March 10, 2022

Being travel sure with Travelsure

April 5, 2022

African wild dogs disappear from Zambia national park

September 24, 2018

Tourist stranded on glass bridge triggers safety concerns

May 8, 2021

NWR provides the weekday break at 70% off.

March 6, 2021