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Benin’s new government takes office
Africa

Benin’s new government takes office

May 26, 2026

COTONOU, May 26 — Members of the first government of newly inaugurated Beninese President Romuald Wadagni officially took office on Tuesday in Cotonou, 48 hours after a presidential decree appointing them was signed.

The handover ceremonies began with Abdoulaye Bio Tchane, minister of state in charge of development and coordination of government action in outgoing President Patrice Talon’s administration, and Aristide Medenou, the new minister of economy and finance.

“I am leaving this position with a sense of duty fulfilled and unwavering conviction. Benin’s development is a permanent undertaking that requires commitment, clarity and perseverance from everyone,” Tchane said.

Upon taking office, Medenou said he would carry out his mandate with “humility” and a strong sense of responsibility, outlining three main priorities.

“My first priority is to maintain budgetary discipline and a sound macroeconomic framework. The second is to ensure that economic growth is reflected more concretely in the daily lives of the people. Finally, we will work so that Benin can one day rank among the great nations,” he said.

On May 24, Wadagni signed a decree appointing members of the new government, which comprises 19 ministers and five deputy ministers.

Not all ministers will undergo formal handover ceremonies. Four ministers who retained their positions will continue their duties directly in the new government. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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