Bayern’s Mane deal opens doors for Lewandowski to join Barca

BERLIN, June 18 — Bayern’s arena in Munich is far from the unknown territory for Sadio Mane. Most of the Bavarian supporters vividly remember the striker’s two goals that helped Liverpool win 3-1 to crush all Champions League hopes of the German side in March 2019 in the last 16.

The Senegal international was awarded Man of the Match for a reason, not receiving a lot of warm applause from the home-ground audience. But he must have left an impression as he gained appreciation leaving back beaten Bavarians in agony.

Three years later Mane’s goals have lost their freight as there is no more to come against Bayern until at least 2025.

The 30-year-old Senegal international from now on is going to score goals for Bayern as media reports speak of the striker has agreed on a three-year contract from this summer on.

The German side’s sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic met approval from the Reds offering 32 million euros plus bonus payments of up to nine million euros in the third round of negotiations.

According to media reports, Salihamidzic confirmed the Mane deal after returning to the Munich airport this Friday afternoon from the UK. “Yes, he is coming,” the Bayern official is said to have commented when briefly talking to reporters.

The Mane deal is opening doors for the demand of Polish striker star Robert Lewandowski to leave for Barcelona despite a valid contract until 2023.

Despite Bayern’s chairman Oliver Kahn announcing the 33-year-old won’t be allowed to depart, things might change after Bayern in Mane seems to have found a suitable replacement.

While talks with Liverpool took some time, Mane meanwhile received a phone call from Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann. Both parties are said to have talked through next season’s goals and expectations some days ago already.

Nagelsmann is said to have been impressed by Mane’s attitude to first address the team’s needs and then speak about his favourite position.

“I asked him what position he wants to play most. He just said: I am happy to help the team anywhere it makes sense,” Nagelsmann reported.

Aside from the Ajax players Noussair Mazraoui and Ryan Gravenberch, Mane is the club’s super transfer.

Reports speak of a season salary of assumedly 20 million euros plus for the attacker who had joined the LFC in 2016 after two years with RB Salzburg and the FC Southampton.

Mane has experienced a rise up into the circle of football’s top-ranked players after achieving the 2019 Champions League trophy and the 2020 Premier League title followed by the Africa Cup of Nations with his national team and the qualification for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Mane scored 90 Premier League goals for the Anfield club and finished last season with 23 goals in all competitions. The Reds are said to have signed Uruguay striker Darwin Nunez from Benfica.

Despite the summer football break, the Mane deal is causing the highest attention in Germany. Not only Bayern is benefitting from the signing of one of football’s most cheered protagonists, but the national league.

In Erling Haaland (from Dortmund to the Citizens) the Bundesliga had recently lost one of its main attractions. Mane seems to fill the gap perfectly. (Xinhua)