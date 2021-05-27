Bank Windhoek is Namibia’s Most Admired Financial Services Brand.

Windhoek,May 27 – – Coinciding with Africa Day on Tuesday, 25 May 2021, Brand Africa announced Bank Windhoek as Namibia’s Most Admired Local Financial Services brand. Brand Africa’s founder, Thebe Ikalafeng, shared the news at an annual Leadership event hosted virtually. The event unveiled the leading brands in Africa for 2020/ 2021.

Bank Windhoek’s Executive Officer of Marketing and Corporate Communication Services, Jacquiline Pack, welcomed the recognition. “This is our first Brand Africa Leadership recognition,” said Pack. “As a relationship-driven, wholly-owned Namibian brand focused on making a positive impact on the communities in which we operate, we celebrate this award with our customers and staff.”

Recognition appreciations

In its eleventh year, Brand Africa Leadership recognition is based on a comprehensive, respected survey conducted by GeoPoll, a pioneer in remote, mobile-based research in Africa, Asia, and Latin America. Inspired by the African Union Agenda 2063 towards an integrated, peaceful, and prosperous Africa, Brand Africa was established in 2009 to drive trade across the African continent and grow African economies.

Over the past five months, Bank Windhoek won various national and international awards. Of these, two were awarded by the International Business Magazine Awards, recognising the Bank’s Managing Director, Baronice Hans, the Year’s Best Banking Chief Executive Officer. The other named Bank Windhoek, the Best Corporate Bank in Namibia for 2021. “At Bank Windhoek, we appreciate the recognition. It affirms our purpose of being connectors of positive change through helping individuals and communities reach their potential,” concluded Pack.

Robert Maseka

mrobert@namibiadailynews.info