Bank Windhoek hosts Mathematics Teachers Initiative to support Namibian youth

By Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK, May 5 — Bank Windhoek and the Capricorn Foundation collaborated to host a two-day Grade 4 Mathematics Teachers’ Initiative in Windhoek to invest in the education of Namibian youth. The Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture supported the workshop, which aimed to equip 31 selected teachers from across the country with the skills to be hands-on and learner-centred in teaching mathematics.

During the event, Bank Windhoek’s Head of Stakeholder Engagement, Corporate Social Responsibility and Sponsorships, Bronwyn Moody, highlighted the critical role of mathematics in producing productive members of society and building the Namibian economy. She emphasized that the workshop was a prime example of Public Private Partnership.

The workshop focused on innovative and improvised teaching methods to keep students engaged and attentive during classes. Teachers were encouraged to use flashcards and posters and were introduced to various games to make mathematics classes more engaging.

A session on mental health was also held, addressing concerns about understanding children’s behaviours. Dr Eunice Gonzo, a psychologist, advised attendees to choose their thought patterns and become aware of their thoughts. She emphasized that failure is not a disaster, and it is an opportunity to do better or something different.

The teachers expressed their gratitude for the opportunity to learn more about assessments, innovative means of teaching and treating each child individually. They pledged to share this information with their colleagues.

The Deputy Director of the Ministry of Education, Edda Bohn, commended the initiative, stating that mathematics is essential for human life, making it more organized. She thanked Bank Windhoek and the Capricorn Foundation for supporting the Ministry in improving the Namibian education system. – Namibia Daily News