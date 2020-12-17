Bank Windhoek hosts festivities for holidaymakers.

Windhoek, Dec.17 – – From Friday, 18 until Wednesday, 23 December 2020, Bank Windhoek will host fun-filled festivities this holiday season for visitors to the coast and Windhoek. Below is what activities holidaymakers can look forward to:

Inline Hockey Championships: Bank Windhoek, in collaboration with Namibia Ice-and Inline Hockey Association (NIIHA), will host the annual finals of the Inline Hockey Championships from Friday, 18 until Monday, 21 December 2020 at the Dome in Swakopmund.

The annual Bank Windhoek-NIIHA Championships is a highlight of the year for the Namibian Inline Hockey community. The event sees players of all ages, gender, and race competing for five different clubs in Namibia, three in Windhoek, one in Otjiwarongo, and one in Swakopmund. For more information, please send an email to secretary@niiha.com.

Henties Bay Open Golf Day: The annual Henties Bay Open Golf Day will be played over 36 holes and is a highlight for all golf fanatics. The event will take place on Saturday, 19 December 2020, at the Henties Bay Golf Club. For more information, contact Jurie Engelbrecht on Cell: 081 129 3128

Kehat Beukes Memorial Chess Tournament: Chess enthusiasts can look forward to the Namibia Chess Federation’s Bank Windhoek Kehat Beukes Memorial Chess tournament on Saturday, 19 until Sunday, 20 December 2020, starting 09:00 on Saturday and 11:00 on Sunday. The annual contest, which will take place at the Thuringerhof Hotel in Windhoek, aims to attract international travellers and the best of the local chess players to compete for top honours over nine rounds.

Each round will be 50 minutes long, and the World Chess Federation rules will be applied over all matters of arbitration. For more information, contact Charles Eichab on Cell: 081 623 8160.

Two Hands Clapping: Aldo Behrens, Theo Cookson, Christene Cookson, and The Mascato Singers will host an entertaining theatrical play known as the Two Hands Clapping at Swakopmund’s Haus der Jugend on Tuesday, 22 December 2020 and Wednesday, 23 December NPS Kultur Aula, Swakopmund. For bookings and more information, please contact Swakopmunder Buchhandlung at Tel: 064 402 613.

Bank Windhoek’s Head of Corporate Social Investment, Sponsorship and Events, Bronwyn Moody, said, with regards to COVID-19, strict social distancing guidelines will apply at all events. “As we celebrate the Festive Season, we request all Namibians to unite and comply with health guidelines as issued by the Namibian Government.”

Robert Maseka mrobert@namibiadailynews.info