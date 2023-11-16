Trending Now
Banking

Bank Windhoek Appoints Samuel Linyondi as Strategic Communication Manager

November 16, 2023

Staff Reporter

Windhoek, November 16 – Bank Windhoek’s Executive Officer of Marketing and Corporate Communication Services, Jacquiline Pack, announced the appointment of Samuel Linyondi as the Bank’s Strategic Communication Manager, effective October 1, 2023.

Pack highlighted Linyondi’s qualifications and extensive industry experience as a strategic communication professional. She emphasized his expertise in strategic communication, brand and image repositioning, stakeholder engagement, and media relations.

“Linyondi is passionate about building strong, credible, and trusted corporate brands, evident in his impactful contributions to the equity of the Bank Windhoek brand through successful communication strategies,” she stated.

In his new role, Linyondi will oversee strategic planning, development, implementation, and evaluation of internal and external communication strategies aligned with the Bank’s core business objectives. Additionally, he will manage media relations, a crucial aspect of the role.

Pack expressed confidence in Linyondi’s communication skills, emphasizing his role in shaping Bank Windhoek’s strategic communication efforts and enhancing the Bank’s brand presence.

Samuel Linyondi holds an Honours Degree in Journalism and Media Studies from the Namibia University of Science and Technology. He is a member of the Public Relations Institute of Southern Africa (PRISA) and served as its Treasurer on the Institution’s board. Linyondi joined Bank Windhoek in 2012 and has held various roles within the Marketing and Corporate Communication Services department.

Pack congratulated Linyondi on his appointment and extended best wishes as he assumes the responsibilities of the Bank’s Strategic Communication Manager.

