Trending Now
Home NationalEconomic Bank of Namibia ups repo rate to 4.25 percent
Bank of Namibia ups repo rate to 4.25 percent
Economic

Bank of Namibia ups repo rate to 4.25 percent

April 13, 2022

By Lylie Happiness

OSHAKATI, April 13 – The Bank of Namibia has increased the repo rate by 25 basis points to 4.25 percent.

The bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) made the announcement, to increase the rate from 4.00 percent, in Windhoek today following their bi-monthly meeting on 11 and 12 April.

The MPC stated that this decision is appropriate to safeguard the one-to-one link between the Namibia Dollar and the South African rand while meeting the country’s international financial obligations.

The decision was taken following a review of global, regional, and domestic economic trends, as well as financial developments, mindful of the need to counter the build-up of inflationary pressures in the economy.

Since the last MPC meeting in February 2022 commodity prices continued to increase. This is mainly due to rising energy and food costs, labor shortages, and increasing demand. Inflation in South Africa remained steady during February, from the previous month, with the upward pressure coming from food and fuel prices. While other categories moderated.

The next meeting of the MPC will be held on 13 and 14 June. – Namibia Daily News

Post Views: 51
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Fintech in the Fourth Industrial Revolution to boost...

March 25, 2022

NamPort’s revenue rises to 73 mln USD

February 20, 2019

Don’t miss MultiChoice Africa CEO live on Linkedin

February 10, 2022

China to expand coverage of social relief for...

May 8, 2021

Standard Bank backs African Corporate Governance Conference

March 6, 2018

The Economics of Before and After Independence Namibian...

March 22, 2022

More than 1 600 retrenched in five months

October 26, 2018

Ramaphosa Extends SA Lock down and cuts President,...

April 9, 2020

Housing Market Still Stable

February 23, 2020

MTC IPO Process Creates Much Needed Jobs

September 10, 2021



www.mersinmeslek.com - www.izmir24.org - www.escortbursali.com - www.izmirescort.info.tr - www.izmirescort.biz.tr - www.mersinescortelif.com - www.mersinbakliyat.com - www.escort-izmir.org - www.samsuni.net - www.ankara-escort.asia - www.amasyaescort.org - www.istanbulbescort.com - www.izmir-eskort.org - www.eskisehires.com