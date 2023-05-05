AW-Energy Signs MoU with Kaoko Green Energy Solutions to Build Wave Energy Farms in Namibia

By Benjamin Wickham

WINDHOEK, May 5 — Finnish wave energy technology company AW-Energy has signed a memorandum of understanding with Kaoko Green Energy Solutions in Namibia to develop renewable energy infrastructure and produce green hydrogen from renewable energy sources, including wave energy. The initiative will operate in three phases, with the first phase entailing detailed site design and the fabrication and deployment of a WaveRoller wave farm on the coast of Swakopmund to deliver renewable power to support in-land resettlement and development.

The second phase will include an assessment of the capacity for wave farms in several locations in Namibia, while the third phase will focus on expanding the number of wave energy plants to deliver power to the grid and help in new ways to provide energy for desalination and green hydrogen projects. This initiative supports a mutual intention to cooperate and explore knowledge-sharing opportunities for the development of clean and sustainable ocean energy resources and the assessment phase of wave farm developments in Namibia.

“With an energetic and consistent wave resource, Namibia is well positioned to use the benefits of wave energy to enable sustainable industries and jobs,” says AW-Energy CEO Christopher Ridgewell. “We are working with Kaoko’s innovative team to support Namibia’s sustainability goals, and this initiative provides an excellent environment for deploying WaveRoller technology into Namibia’s energy mix. We are looking forward to taking the next steps together and demonstrating WaveRoller’s value in desalination and green hydrogen production,” he adds.

Namibia’s government plans to use green hydrogen extensively to decarbonize the economy. Over the coming decade, Namibia aims to establish and position itself as a green hydrogen producer and exporter. Green hydrogen will be an important source of foreign investment and is important for the country’s energy security and transition, AW-Energy notes. The company’s WaveRoller WaveFarms are one of the most advanced wave energy technology solutions available.

This initiative will not only help Namibia achieve its sustainability goals but also contribute to the development of the country’s workforce. A critical part of the country’s growth in clean energy is the upskilling of the domestic workforce to maximize local employment, says Ridgewell. “This MoU is designed to help facilitate ways in which the WaveRoller wave energy device and its technology can be fabricated, manufactured and deployed using local people to support owner-operators in Namibia,” he points out.

Namibia’s Green Hydrogen Council launched its green hydrogen strategy in 2022, which supports the country’s commitment to the Paris Agreement on climate change, with the ultimate goal of reducing emissions to net zero by 2050. The strategy will also allow Namibia to become a net exporter of energy by unlocking its potential to meet the global demand of ten million metric tons by 2030 while playing a pivotal role in energy security for the region.

Combined with other renewable energy sources, such as solar, WaveRoller enables significant cost reductions in green hydrogen production and represents a viable solution in the drive to execute the world’s clean energy hydrogen roadmap. With its focus on clean and sustainable energy, Namibia is poised to play a key role in shaping the future of green hydrogen production and other renewable energy sources. – Namibia Daily News