Trending Now
Home NationalHealth Avian Influenza Strain Found in Wild Birds Along Coast
Avian Influenza Strain Found in Wild Birds Along Coast
Health

Avian Influenza Strain Found in Wild Birds Along Coast

January 27, 2022

WINDHOEK, JAN 27 – The Ministry of Agriculture, Water and Land Reform together with the Ministry of Health and Social Services confirmed today the outbreak of the highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) H5N1 strain in wild birds occurring along the coastal line of Walvis Bay and Swakopmund in Erongo region.

The HPAI H5N1 is a zoonotic strain and can be transmitted to humans from infected birds, the two ministries said in a joint statement.

Over 200 dead wild birds, mainly the Cape Cormorants were observed since Jan. 13 on Bird Island near Walvis Bay and around the Salt Company in Swakopmund.

“The source of infection is believed to be the wild migratory birds and the HPAI H5N1 strain is being detected for the first time in the history of Namibia,” they added.

The two ministries are jointly conducting disease outbreak investigations and instituted has asked poultry farmers and the general public to immediately report any suspicion of sick or dead domestic or wild birds along the entire Namibian Coastal Line to the nearest State Veterinary Office or other relevant government officials.

“Movement of live domestic and wild birds from coastal areas of Erongo region is prohibited in exception of the imports and in-transit consignments originating from other countries,” the statement added.

Furthermore, farmers and the general public have been urged to cooperate, support and comply with the control measures put in place to prevent the further spread of the infection. – XINHUA

Post Views: 8
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Zimbabwe’s second largest city runs out of COVID-19...

May 26, 2021

Namibia allots 700,000 USD to combat coronavirus outbreak

March 8, 2020

Thousands of fake COVID-19 vaccines seized in South...

March 4, 2021

German high court dismisses liability of doctor for...

April 3, 2019

Man ends 782-day protest after India’s premier investigating...

February 2, 2018

Engen provides oxygen relief to truck drivers

October 18, 2021

Health risk level of coronavirus in Germany raised...

March 17, 2020

Namibia records its first COVID-19 death.

July 10, 2020

Regulations on COVID-19 extended for 36 days.

February 24, 2021

Health ministry staff blamed for Walvis man’s death

March 16, 2018

Demo Title

Demo Description

My first Popup

This will close in 20 seconds





100% secure your website.