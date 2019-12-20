Australia’s volunteer firefighters should be compensated: opposition leader

SYDNEY, Dec. 20 -- Australia's volunteer firefighters should be compensated for their life-risking work, Australia's opposition party leader Anthony Albanese said on Friday, suggesting tax breaks, one-off payments or special leave entitlements. The comments follow the tragic deaths of two volunteer firefighters who perished when their truck was hit by a falling tree and overturned on Thursday night. Speaking from near the firefront in northern New South Wales (NSW), Albanese said the sacrifice and unwavering commitment of firefighters should not go unrecognised. "We need to do more to make sure that people aren't out of pocket, that they're not in a position of choosing whether to go out on another run, or whether to have to go to work and provide for their family," Albanese said. The NSW Rural Fire Service (RFS) currently includes over 70,000 volunteers, some of whom are able to invoke leave entitlements, or are retired, however many forego paid work while they defend the community. "Some people have paid leave arrangements ... but many don't," Albanese said. "And the other thing is self-employed people who are pitching in, whose businesses have stopped because they are making this commitment." While generally, NSW RFS said the majority of its volunteers are not in it for the money. However, the intensity and frequency of this season's fires is putting a strain on volunteer services like never before. Xinhau