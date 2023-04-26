Australian lithium explorer Prospect Resources eyes new discovery in Namibia

By Benjamin Wickham

OMARURU, April 26 — Prospect Resources, an Australian lithium explorer, has reported high-grade lithium mineralization in its Omaruru project in Namibia, according to recent adit sampling results. The best results in sampling at the Karlsbrunn prospect showed a high-grade lithium concentration of 14 meters at 1.21% Li2O, 10 meters at 1.35% Li2O, and 8 meters at 1.11% Li2O. The company is now preparing for additional RC drilling to test targets in the June quarter. In addition, regional soil sampling at Omaruru has identified significant geochemical anomalies with pathfinder signatures that are characteristic of lithium-caesium-tantalum pegmatites.

The high-grade lithium results returned from the adit sampling program at the Karlsbrunn prospect are extremely promising, said Sam Hosack, MD of Prospect. Hosack also stated that the systematic and extensive soil sampling program at Omaruru provided the sort of results that the company was targeting from this exercise. The significant surface footprint and strong concentration of some of these geochemical anomalies are very encouraging for the prospects of further discoveries in the short term at Omaruru, he added.

Prospect’s Omaruru project is located 20 km from the regional centre of Karibib in central Namibia, and it contains 60 visible LCT pegmatite outcrops. After the additional 20% is acquired in the Phase-1 earn-in, Prospect will need to spend just US$560,000 over 12 months to take another 11% in Namibian-domiciled Richwing, the holding company for the Omaruru JV.

Located near JV partner TSX-listed Osino Resources’ Twin Hills gold project and Lepidico’s Karibib lithium project, Omaruru is in an attractive mining jurisdiction. Further priority drilling targets are located at Karlsbrunn North-East, Hillside South-West, Petalite South-West, Bergers South-West, Brockmans South-West, and Bergers North-East, where shallow scout RC drilling is expected to begin this quarter. – Namibia Daily News