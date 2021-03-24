Aussie PM apologizes for wrongfully exposing News Corp harassment allegation

CANBERRA, March 24 -- Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has apologized after wrongfully claiming that News Corp Australia was dealing with harassment complaints. During a press conference addressing the treatment of women in Parliament, Morrison on Tuesday responded to a question from a Sky News reporter about Parliament's workplace culture by suggesting that News Corp was investigating claims of harassment against one of its employees. "You'd be aware that in your own organization that there is a person who has had a complaint made against them for harassment of a woman in a women's toilet, and that matter is being pursued by your own HR department," he said. "So you are free to make your criticisms and to stand on that pedestal but be careful." Michael Miller, the executive chairman of the News Corp, said no such incident had occurred. In response Morrison said he deeply regretted his comments. "I deeply regret my insensitive response to a question from a News Ltd journalist by making an anonymous reference to an incident at News Ltd that has been rejected by the company," Morrison wrote in a late-night statement on social media. "I accept their account. I was wrong to raise it, the emotion of the moment is no excuse. "I especially wish to apologize to the individual at the center of the incident and others directly impacted. I had no right to raise this issue and especially without their permission." Miller confirmed that there had been a verbal exchange between two News Corp employees in Parliament in 2020 but that it did not take place in a toilet and was not the subject of a complaint. "This is simply untrue and it undermines the principle that people must be able to raise issues safely and in confidence," Miller said. Morrison recently has faced criticism of handling of the rape allegation against a former staffer and the historical rape allegation denied by Attorney-General Christian Porter. Xinhua