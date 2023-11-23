ATL Delegation Meets with Namibian Officials to Discuss Potential New Air Service Opportunities

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK, November 23 — Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) is actively pursuing an expanded presence in Africa, as evidenced by a recent visit to Namibia led by a delegation of airport officials. The group, headed by ATL General Manager Balram “B” Bheodari, engaged in discussions with Namibian aviation officials and government leaders to explore potential new air service opportunities.

This strategic move aligns with ATL’s ongoing efforts to extend its reach into burgeoning markets in Asia and Africa. Earlier this year, the airport successfully secured four-times-weekly service from Ethiopian Airlines.

Mr. Bheodari emphasized the importance of building relationships for global economic impact, stating, “This visit and our ongoing collaboration with the community members we met will ensure ATL and the region continue to expand their presence in growing markets.”

The delegation held meetings with various Namibian officials, including representatives from FlyNamibia, a predominantly local airline with limited international service to South Africa, and Westair Aviation, a charter company with a fleet of 30 planes. Additionally, discussions took place with the deputy mayor and CEO of Windhoek, the capital, along with executives from the Namibia Port Authority and the Namibia Investment Promotion and Development Board.

Namibia, characterized by vast sand dunes and a thriving safari scene, is actively seeking to boost tourism as travel resumes post-pandemic. The country, with a population of 2.5 million, maintains an honorary consulate in Albany, Ga., covering the state.

This visit to Namibia marks the latest in a series of international outreach efforts by ATL, which includes sister airport programs in Liberia, Cote d’Ivoire, and Nigeria.

“We are committed to expanding our global footprint and creating new opportunities for our passengers and businesses,” affirmed Mr. Bheodari. “Our visit to Namibia is a testament to that commitment.”

The trip was facilitated by April Ripley, an Atlanta-based consultant specializing in international protocol and etiquette. Accompanying Mr. Bheodari were Alrene Barr, director of international business at Hartsfield-Jackson, and J’Aimeka “Jai” Ferrell, chief commercial officer and deputy general manager.