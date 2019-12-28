At least 5 killed in Louisiana small plane crash

HOUSTON, Dec. 28 -- A small plane crashed in Lafayette in the U.S. state of Louisiana Saturday morning, killing at least five people. Lafayette Fire Chief Robert Benoit confirmed that there is one survivor from the crash in addition to the five fatalities. He also confirmed that the craft was an eight-passenger plane. Local media quoted a spokesman for the Lafayette police department as reporting the privately-owned twin-engine small plane crashed near a Walmart super center Saturday morning. Three people on the ground not affiliated with the plane had been transported to hospital, local responders said. The cause of the crash was not known. Lafayette is about 216 km west of New Orleans. Xinhau