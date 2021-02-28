Armenian PM re-sends motion to sack army chief after president’s refusal.

YEREVAN, Feb. 28 -- Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan submitted another request to the president on Saturday to seek the dismissal of Onik Gasparyan, the chief of the army's general staff. The move came shortly after President Armen Sarkissian refused to sign the request and said the motion to fire the military chief was unconstitutional. "Under the defined procedure, I am once again sending the motion on dismissing the General Staff Chief to the President, expecting that it will be signed under the defined procedure," the prime minister said on Facebook. Meanwhile, Gasparyan, his deputies and dozens of top military commanders have called for the resignation of Pashinyan and his cabinet. Earlier on Thursday, Pashinyan dismissed Gasparyan, accusing him of attempting a military coup. The prime minister's order needs a formal approval from the presidency. According to the country's law, the president has three days to either approve a motion from the prime minister or return it with objections. But if the motion is resubmitted, the president should choose to sign it or send it to the constitutional court.