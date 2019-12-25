Argentina’s Estudiantes in talks with Andres Iniesta

BUENOS AIRES, Dec. 24 -- Argentina's Estudiantes have opened talks with Andres Iniesta about signing the former Barcelona midfielder for the 2020 season, according to local press reports. Iniesta is contracted to Japanese club Vissel Kobe until 2021 but Estudiantes are understood to be willing to trigger his release clause. "Today, we can't say that there are negotiations with Iniesta, [but] yes there are talks," Estudiantes president Juan Sebastian Veron told La Oral Deportiva. "[Trying to sign] Iniesta is something that people will not forget about, regardless of whether it materializes or not," added Veron, a former midfielder for Manchester United and Argentina's national team. Iniesta has scored 10 goals in 39 appearances for Vissel since joining the J-League club from Barcelona in 2018. The scorer of the winning goal for Spain at the 2010 World Cup could be swayed by the chance to reunite with Estudiantes head coach Gabriel Milito and defender Javier Mascherano - both former teammates of Iniesta at Barcelona. "Having Javier at the club is an important fact, not only for Estudiantes but also for Argentinian football, for all that he is as a person and a professional," Veron said. Estudiantes are currently 13th in the 24-team Argentinian Superliga, which began a six-week summer recess in mid-December. Xinhau