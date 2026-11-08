Trending Now
Home NationalCurrent Affairs Aramco building in Riyadh targeted in attempted attack
Aramco building in Riyadh targeted in attempted attack
Current AffairsInternationalMiddle Easttragedywar

Aramco building in Riyadh targeted in attempted attack

November 8, 2026

RIYADH, Nov. 8 — Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Energy said on Sunday that an administrative building belonging to Saudi Aramco in Riyadh had been targeted in an attempted attack, causing minor damage but no casualties.

The ministry said in a statement posted on the social media platform X that falling shrapnel had caused limited damage to the building.

Relevant authorities had responded to the incident and taken the necessary measures, it added.

The statement came after the Saudi-led coalition said earlier on Sunday that it had intercepted two cruise missiles over Riyadh and southern regions, as well as two ballistic missiles launched by the Houthi group toward Riyadh. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

Post Views: 4
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Nepali mountaineer Kami Rita breaks own record with...

May 17, 2026

Artemis II crew surpasses Apollo 13 distance record

April 7, 2026

Public skepticism about U.S. rises in Taiwan

August 19, 2025

Trump says he has authorized CIA to conduct...

October 16, 2025

Investment, Reform, and Recovery: Namibia’s Economic Vision Unveiled

November 1, 2023

South Africans rally in solidarity with Venezuela against...

January 17, 2026

Namibia ships first export consignment under AfCFTA framework

June 30, 2025

Chief Inyambo Yeta, Revered Traditional Ruler of Barotseland,...

July 21, 2023

Israel launches airstrikes on S. Lebanon

October 21, 2025

Laos assures fuel supply remains stable

March 12, 2026
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.