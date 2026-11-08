Aramco building in Riyadh targeted in attempted attack

RIYADH, Nov. 8 — Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Energy said on Sunday that an administrative building belonging to Saudi Aramco in Riyadh had been targeted in an attempted attack, causing minor damage but no casualties.

The ministry said in a statement posted on the social media platform X that falling shrapnel had caused limited damage to the building.

Relevant authorities had responded to the incident and taken the necessary measures, it added.

The statement came after the Saudi-led coalition said earlier on Sunday that it had intercepted two cruise missiles over Riyadh and southern regions, as well as two ballistic missiles launched by the Houthi group toward Riyadh. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

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