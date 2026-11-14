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Arab League condemns Israeli attack on Gaza hospital, calls for urgent int’l action
The Arab League and Egypt condemn an Israeli strike on Gaza's Nasser hospital that killed at least 20 people, an incident Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu called a "tragic mishap" xhtxs.cn/6eU
Middle East

Arab League condemns Israeli attack on Gaza hospital, calls for urgent int’l action

November 14, 2026

CAIRO, Nov. 14 — The Arab League on Saturday strongly condemned an Israeli attack on Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, describing it as a serious violation of international humanitarian law and calling for urgent international action.

“Targeting civilian facilities amid Gaza’s catastrophic humanitarian conditions represents a dangerous escalation that threatens civilian lives and undermines efforts to consolidate the ceasefire,” the Cairo-based, pan-Arab organization said in a statement.

The organization warned that continued Israeli attacks on civilians, medical facilities, shelters and tents housing displaced people, along with restrictions on humanitarian aid, risk plunging Gaza back into a cycle of violence and escalation, and undermining regional and international efforts to restore security and stability.

It called on the UN Security Council and the international community to fulfill their legal and moral responsibilities by taking “effective and urgent measures” to compel Israel to halt its attacks, ensure full protection for hospitals and medical personnel, and lift all restrictions on humanitarian and medical aid entering Gaza.

Earlier in the day, 18 Arab and Islamic countries jointly condemned Thursday’s Israeli airstrike on Nasser Medical Complex, which killed at least six Palestinians and wounded more than 20 others, including children and medical personnel.

Gaza’s health authorities said Saturday that 74,695 Palestinians have been killed and 176,093 injured in Israeli attacks since Oct. 7, 2023, including 1,643 killed and 5,964 injured since a ceasefire took effect in October 2025. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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