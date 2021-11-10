Trending Now
Angolan man found with Foreign currency over N$1 million gets N$150 000.00 bail.
November 10, 2021

Eenhana, Nov 10 – – Angolan man who  was allegedly found with foreign currency over N$ 1 million gets N$ 150 000.00 bail today in the Eenhana Magistrate court.

Pedro Junior (36), appeared this afternoon on a charge of violating section 88(1) of Customs & Excise Act 20 of 1998 in Eenhana Magistrate Court. This charge is premised on an allegation that Pedro failed to declare the currencies upon entry into Namibia.

It is alleged that Pedro entered Namibia sometimes before November 2021 from Angola and was found on 08 November 2021 at a police mannered roadblock at Okongo, in the district of Ohangwena region with a cocktail of currencies which includes Angolan Kwanzas, US Dollars, Zambian Kwacha and Kenya Shillings with a total value of over N$ 1 million. The currencies were allegedly found stacked around his body.  A police source said the currencies were found in Pedro shoes, pockets and under his trousers. Police also suspected that the situation could be money laundering. He was not asked to plead to the charge. At a first brief appearance this afternoon, he was represented by an eminent Rundu based lawyer, Bernhard Tjatjara from Bernhard Tjatjara & Co.

Two conditions were added to his release as proposed by Prosecutor Simata. The first condition was that Pedro was required to report two times in a week (that is on Mondays and Fridays) to the Investigating Officer of his case and the second condition was that Pedro was required to surrender all his traveling documents to the Investigating Officer.
The matter was remanded to 21 April 2022 for further investigation.

Robert Maseka

mrobert@namibiadailynews.info

