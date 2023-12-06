Andrada Mining Makes Major Lithium Discovery in Namibia

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK, December 6 — Andrada Mining Limited (AIM: ATM), a prominent African technology metals mining company, has made a significant stride with the successful production of high-grade lithium spodumene concentrate from mineralised pegmatite material in Namibia’s Lithium Ridge licence area. This accomplishment signifies a pivotal moment in the company’s exploration and development initiatives, positioning Lithium Ridge as a potential major lithium source for the burgeoning battery industry.

Andrada Mining achieved a high-grade spodumene concentrate at 6.8% Li2O, comprised of 75% spodumene, from two Lithium Ridge exploration samples through laboratory-scale flotation. The samples, amalgamations of drill hole chips from distinct pegmatite bodies, demonstrated a Li2O recovery of 76%. This success underscores Andrada Mining’s dedication to unlocking the value of Lithium Ridge and propels the company closer to establishing a maiden mineral resource estimate.

Anthony Viljoen, CEO of Andrada Mining, remarked, “These results confirm recoverable spodumene within the pegmatites of the Lithium Ridge licence area. The test work produced battery-grade spodumene concentrate at very attractive lithium recoveries.” He emphasized the encouraging progress following the initial exploration drilling phase and notable drilling intersections, solidifying Lithium Ridge’s potential.

Lithium mineralisation in Lithium Ridge’s pegmatites exhibits variability, with some areas dominated by spodumene and others showcasing higher petalite grades. The composite samples predominantly feature spodumene with minimal petalite. Andrada’s lithium pilot plant currently produces ceramic-grade petalite concentrate from ore in the southwest area of the licence, characterized by high-grade petalite with minor spodumene mineralisation.

Building upon these promising outcomes, Andrada Mining is poised to advance to the next exploration phase, focusing on drilling, metallurgical test work, and mineralogical characterisation. This phase aims to bolster geological and metallurgical confidence, ultimately culminating in the establishment of a maiden mineral resource estimate for Lithium Ridge. Viljoen expressed optimism, stating, “We are encouraged by the progress towards our strategy of building a large-scale lithium production base.”

The successful test work on Lithium Ridge samples was conducted by Geolabs Global, a reputable South African provider of mineral processing solutions. Employing a standard 5-stage spodumene flotation process, the tests yielded results confirming the potential to produce a battery-grade spodumene concentrate.