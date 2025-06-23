Americans stage anti-war protests after U.S. raids on Iranian nuclear sites

NEW YORK, June 23 — The United States on Sunday saw anti-war protests in New York City, Washington D.C. and other places across the country following U.S. attacks on three nuclear sites in Iran a day ago.

Around 100 protesters rallied on Times Square, holding signs reading “Stop The War On Iran,” “Hands Off Iran” and others.

A group of people also held similar protests outside the White House, according to videos circulated on social media.

The emergency protests were planned in over 15 cities across the country, according to the website of the ANSWER Coalition, one of the organizers of the protests.

“(U.S. President Donald) Trump’s unprovoked bombing of Iranian nuclear facilities is an outright war crime. It violates the UN Charter, international law and the U.S. Constitution. It threatens to set into motion a regional or even global war with massive casualties, nuclear radiation and catastrophic consequences,” said a post on the website.

“We demand an immediate end to U.S. and Israeli attacks on Iran and its sovereignty,” said the ANSWER Coalition.

The people of the United States want more funding for health care, education and infrastructure, while Trump and his war hawks are launching a new war that endangers the world, sheds the blood of Iranians and eventually Americans, and serves only the interests of the military-industrial complex, said the coalition.

“President Trump took his faithful decision without Congressional approval, even though it will trigger serious reprisals from Iran and put American soldiers directly in the line of fire. It was done not in response to any imminent threat,” said Etan Mabourakh, the organizing manager with the National Iranian American Council.

“We urge restraint. We urge diplomacy. Diplomacy is the only way to solve problems. Bombs have never brought liberation,” said Mabourakh at Times Square.

The United States is expected to see more similar protests in the coming days, including a national march in Washington D.C. on June 28, according to the website. (Xinhua)

