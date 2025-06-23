Trending Now
Home InternationalAmerica Americans stage anti-war protests after U.S. raids on Iranian nuclear sites
Americans stage anti-war protests after U.S. raids on Iranian nuclear sites
America

Americans stage anti-war protests after U.S. raids on Iranian nuclear sites

June 23, 2025

NEW YORK, June 23 — The United States on Sunday saw anti-war protests in New York City, Washington D.C. and other places across the country following U.S. attacks on three nuclear sites in Iran a day ago.

Around 100 protesters rallied on Times Square, holding signs reading “Stop The War On Iran,” “Hands Off Iran” and others.
A group of people also held similar protests outside the White House, according to videos circulated on social media.
The emergency protests were planned in over 15 cities across the country, according to the website of the ANSWER Coalition, one of the organizers of the protests.
“(U.S. President Donald) Trump’s unprovoked bombing of Iranian nuclear facilities is an outright war crime. It violates the UN Charter, international law and the U.S. Constitution. It threatens to set into motion a regional or even global war with massive casualties, nuclear radiation and catastrophic consequences,” said a post on the website.

“We demand an immediate end to U.S. and Israeli attacks on Iran and its sovereignty,” said the ANSWER Coalition.
The people of the United States want more funding for health care, education and infrastructure, while Trump and his war hawks are launching a new war that endangers the world, sheds the blood of Iranians and eventually Americans, and serves only the interests of the military-industrial complex, said the coalition.

“President Trump took his faithful decision without Congressional approval, even though it will trigger serious reprisals from Iran and put American soldiers directly in the line of fire. It was done not in response to any imminent threat,” said Etan Mabourakh, the organizing manager with the National Iranian American Council.
“We urge restraint. We urge diplomacy. Diplomacy is the only way to solve problems. Bombs have never brought liberation,” said Mabourakh at Times Square.

The United States is expected to see more similar protests in the coming days, including a national march in Washington D.C. on June 28, according to the website. (Xinhua)

Post Views: 177
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Hundreds of homes threatened by brush fire near...

June 10, 2018

Racial segregation still prevalent in U.S.: U.S. newspaper

December 10, 2021

9 killed, 16 injured after van plows into...

April 24, 2018

American universities move classes online as COVID-19 spreads

March 7, 2020

Inequitable distribution of COVID-19 vaccines must be addressed...

September 28, 2021

U.S. Senate Republicans block bill that includes funding...

December 7, 2023

U.S. man charged with killing his four children,...

December 1, 2021

Oil prices jump as EU aims for Russian...

May 5, 2022

Brazilian president could be discharged in next few...

July 17, 2021

Biden, Trump woo union voters by visiting striking...

September 27, 2023