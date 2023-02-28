Ambassador Zhao Weiping expresses sympathy for flood victims during Namibia appointment ceremony

By Prince Mupuri

Windhoek, Feb. 28 — On February 27, 2023, the Chinese Embassy in Namibia witnessed the appointment of the new Chinese Ambassador to Namibia, H.E. Mr. Zhao Weiping. The event was attended by high-level government officials and prominent companies, including Inge Zaamwani-kami, a presidential advisor, health minister Kalumbi Shangula, and Khomas Region Governor Hon. Laura McLeod-Katjirua, and Hon. Utoni Nujoma.

During the ceremony, the ambassador expressed his concern over the disastrous floods in Namibia’s northern areas and expressed his sympathy for the individuals affected by the disaster. He encouraged the Chinese communities in Namibia to lend a helping hand to the relief efforts in the affected areas and expressed his hope that the affected communities would return to normal soon.

The ambassador emphasized the profound friendship shared by the Chinese and Namibian people and their strong bilateral relationship that has been constant for 33 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations one day after Namibia’s independence. He pledged to forcefully implement the consensus of the leaders of the two countries, carry forward the traditional friendship, actively promote their common interests, and further deepen their exchange and cooperation in various fields.

Ambassador Zhao Weiping promised to make extensive contact with the Namibian people and serve them with all means necessary. He is eager to learn new ideas and suggestions and ready to work with the Namibian people to promote bilateral progression in various fields.

The appointment of H.E. Mr. Zhao Weiping as the new Chinese Ambassador to Namibia marks a significant step in the continued strong relationship between the two countries. With his appointment, Namibia and China can look forward to furthering their cooperation and promoting mutual benefits. – Namibia Daily News