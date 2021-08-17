ALL-NEW NISSAN NAVARA AVAILABLE IN NAMIBIA

WINDHOEK, 17 August — Nissan today announces the launch of the all-new Nissan Navara in Namibia. The new pickup delivers an enhanced level of safety, comfort, and driving pleasure while continuing to bring the durability, reliability, and versatility that it is known for. The vehicle is manufactured in South Africa, made in Africa for Africans.

“We’re thrilled to announce the launch of this incredible vehicle,” said Stefan Haasbroek, marketing director for Nissan. “This new Navara brings the best of what Nissan has to offer in one package – it’s rugged and tough, smart and offers premium comfort, all at a price that provides customers great value for money.”

Over the many decades, since the first Nissan pickup hit the road, the Navara has continued to accompany and empower customers in many facets of their lives. Building on more than 85 years of Nissan pickup heritage, the new Nissan Navara represents the pinnacle of our years’ experience in building tough reliable pickups.

A reliable partner for work or travel, the new Navara comes with many best-in-class technologies, including an array of Nissan Intelligent Mobility features and safety systems, making it the most advanced Navara yet.

Nissan is bringing a comprehensive range to the market, starting with a Manual Transmission Single Cab. Further elevating the pickup’s rugged character is the introduction of the range-topper PRO-4X grade – a first for the Navara nameplate. PRO-4X offers an even more impressive, eye-catching style to appeal to extreme adventure lovers who crave an escape from their daily routine.

Improved pickup functionality

Powering the Navara is a 2.5l turbo diesel engine that has proven reliable in Sub-Saharan Africa driving conditions. The powertrain was chosen as it meets the performance, economy, and durability requirements for customers in this demanding segment. The engine is available in two levels of output – High Output on LE and PRO-4X Grades, 140 kW power, 450 Nm torque; Mid Output on XE and SE Grades with 120 kW power, 403 Nm torque.

A strengthened rear axle and improved truck bed volume make the vehicle the ultimate worksite partner, ready to take on any challenges whilst still offering optimal room and comfort. For pickup customers, one of the most essential qualities is the payload, and Nissan’s engineers worked hard to increase it, delivering segment-leading capacity.

When in four-wheel-drive mode, the Navara activates its Active Brake Limited Slip Differential system (ABLS), which manages power delivery and wheel braking between the front and rear axles and between the left and right of the vehicle, depending on traction and speed.

Working with the Vehicle Dynamic Control system (VDC) and ABS brakes, this system enables drivers to be more confident and feel secure when towing large payloads and driving through muddy terrain with less acceleration and brake operation.

An additional offering is the Hill Start-Assist, which helps prevent rollback when starting up again from a stopped position on an incline. It allows drivers to change pedals easily from brake to the accelerator and carry out a safer hill start. This means that the car will remain at a standstill for a maximum of two seconds while changing pedals. At the same time, Hill Descent-Assist allows drivers to change pedals easily from brake to accelerator to carry out safer driving on hills.

Enhanced interior comfort

Inside, the new Navara features improved quietness, thanks to the increased amounts of sound-deadening insulation and laminated windshield and front windows, further reducing the stress for both driver and passenger. Additionally, the cockpit is now more convenient and driver-orientated. This includes a new Nissan steering wheel and improved styling of the instrument panel highlighting the 8-inch navigation screen and a 7-inch higher-resolution TFT screen.

The rear seats are now even more comfortable for passengers, with upgrades to the seat cushions and back shapes. For added convenience, passengers in the back can also now utilize the new rear armrest with built-in cup holders to store beverages or smartphones.

A new age of tough, tech, and peace of mind

The new model returns with best-in-class technology through Nissan Intelligent Mobility, making it the most advanced Navara ever. These technologies create a 360-degree safety shield for the vehicle, helping protect the driver and passengers from potential risks and delivering peace of mind. The integration of these technologies provides superior levels of comfort, safety, and convenience, enabling customers to feel confident in using their vehicle for both work and play.

Adding to the pickup’s safety is Intelligent Around View Monitor (Around View Monitor with Moving Object Detection), which uses four mounted cameras to help drivers notice people and cars surrounding and approaching the vehicle. This enables easier maneuvering when performing tasks such as parallel parking and positioning of the vehicle during trailer hitching. For the first time, the system also features an off-road monitor, made to confirm surrounding obstacles at low speeds when in four-wheel drive, empowering enthusiasts to take on the toughest terrains with confidence.

To meet the increasing needs of connected lifestyles, the pickup is now equipped with a new NissanConnect infotainment system. This system allows customers to seamlessly connect their smartphone to the pickup and enable convenient features such as Bluetooth streaming audio, voice recognition, and navigation.

With all these features, it’s clear the all-new Nissan Navara is a capable, tough pickup that is ready to work. The decades of heritage Nissan has in its stead means this vehicle is the best Navara yet, with a safer, more comfortable, and pleasurable drive. Please contact your nearest dealer for a test drive and to structure a hard-to-beat financial offer.

