Albanian police arrest 2 wanted French nationals

TIRANA, Dec. 21 -- Two French nationals wanted by the French justice were arrested in Albania, police said in a press release on Saturday. Police said that the two French nationals were arrested in capital city Tirana and in the port city of Durres respectively. The arrest was carried out by the special unit forces in coordination with Interpol Tirana during the police operation codenamed Start. The 26-year-old French woman C.F. and the 33-year-old French man A.Gh. were declared internationally wanted by Interpol. "The High Court of Lorient in France has issued arrest warrants for these two nationals for the criminal offenses of 'theft', 'forgery of bank checks' and 'escape from the place of sentence'," the press release said. According to the police, the two French nationals will be extradited to France. Xinhau