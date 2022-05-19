African Union, Singapore establish framework for mutual recognition of COVID-19 vaccination certificates

Trending Now
HEALTH

May 19, 2022

ADDIS ABABA, May 19 — The African Union and Singapore have established a framework for mutual recognition of digital COVID-19 vaccination certificates.
“To facilitate the resumption of travel between Singapore and countries in Africa, Singapore and the African Union, through the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC), have established a framework for mutual recognition of digital COVID-19 vaccination certificates,” the Africa CDC said in a statement issued late Tuesday.
The mutual recognition of digital COVID-19 vaccination certificates will allow African travellers to enter Singapore without quarantine or testing under the Vaccinated Travel Framework, the Africa CDC, the specialized healthcare agency of the African Union, said.


Similarly, fully vaccinated travellers with digital COVID-19 vaccination certificates issued in Singapore can obtain vaccination passes on the AU Trusted Travel and Trusted Vaccines platforms, the agency said.
According to the Africa CDC, with mutual recognition, from May 23, fully vaccinated travellers with digital COVID-19 vaccination certificates issued in the African Union, via the Africa CDC’s Trusted Travel (TT) and Trusted Vaccines (TV) platforms can upload and validate their certificates through the Vaccination Check Portal (VCP) or the Singapore Arrival Card (SGAC) to verify their vaccination status.
The Trusted Travel and Trusted Vaccines platforms are based on the AU standard for harmonizing digital passes and health-related screening standards across Africa for seamless travel.
The Trusted Travel ecosystem gives governments and eligible organizations access to a network of platforms for health credential issuance, border risk management, digital public health surveillance, and lab, clinical and vaccination registries.
The platforms have been operational since the last quarter of 2020 and have currently fully on-boarded, or are finalizing the on-boarding of 21 major African destinations including Ethiopia, Nigeria, Ghana, Namibia, Kenya and Rwanda, with plans to onboard all African countries in the next few months, the Africa CDC said.  (Xinhua)

 

