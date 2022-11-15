African Energy Week Announces 2023 Dates – Road to Cape Town

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa, November 14, 2022/ — The African Energy Chamber (AEC) – the voice of the African energy sector – is proud to announce that African Energy Week (AEW) (https://AECWeek.com/) – Africa’s premier event for oil and gas sector – will return in 2023 from October 16 – 20 to drive Africa’s energy sector growth and make energy poverty history across the continent by 2030.

Following a successful 2022 edition, AEW 2023 – the official place where Africa’s entire hydrocarbon ecosystem will be discussed and optimized – will build on the discussions held, deals signed, partnerships formed, and relationships cemented in 2022 to maximize energy investments across the continent’s entire energy base whilst paving way for free markets and increased private sector participation in energy sector expansion.

By uniting African Presidents, Ministers, public and private sector representatives, energy companies and investors as well as global partners, AEW 2023 is the official meeting place for the continent’s energy market players to meet, inspire each other and continue to create an enabling environment to maximize energy investments for a secure energy future. We will sign more deals this year.

Investments in fossil fuels including in oil and gas by developed countries including G20 members have increased by 16% to $693 billion in 2021, penetration in Africa has been and continues to be restrained by energy transition-related policies implemented by some of these countries, yet the continent is heavily suffering chronic energy shortages and high fuel prices.

In this regard, AEW 2023 will promote Africa as a global energy investment destination and address the consistent under-investment and difficult financial conditions across the African market. AEW 2023 aims to ensure Africa reduces its over-reliance on external funding and energy imports while meeting its growing energy needs leveraging local resources.

AEW 2023 will make a strong case on the role Africa’s hydrocarbon resources play in boosting energy access and driving socioeconomic developments across the continent.

Through high-level panel discussions, networking forums, technical workshops, one-one meetings, projects, technology and partnership launches, and more, AEW 2023 will explore business, deals and policy necessities for Africa maximize the exploitation, development and monetization of its oil and gas resources for energy mix diversification, employment creation, industrialization and energy security.

“The Chamber is proud to host AEW 2023 in partnership with industry players and government representatives as part of our efforts to continue to fight for Africa’s energy independence and security. With the number of people living in energy poverty in Africa continuing to increase, we believe Africa has and needs to exploit its entire energy base including oil, gas, hydropower and renewables to drift itself away from poverty and under development,” states NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the AEC.

AEW 2023 is the AEC’s annual conference, exhibition and networking event. AEW 2023 unites African energy stakeholders with investors and international partners to drive industry growth and development and promote Africa as the destination for energy investments.