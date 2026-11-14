African athletes set record with 76 medals at Dakar Youth Olympics

DAKAR, Nov. 14– African athletes claimed a record 76 medals at the just-concluded Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games, highlighting the continent’s growing strength in international sports.

Athletes from across Africa won 27 gold, 17 silver and 32 bronze medals during 13 days of competition in Senegal, surpassing the previous record of 56 medals set at Buenos Aires 2018.

Billed as a springboard for Africa’s youth, the Games provided a platform for the continent’s young athletes to make their mark on the international stage. Africa also celebrated several historic achievements.

Kenya became the first African nation to win a rugby sevens gold medal at the Youth Olympics, while Mustapha Jadama made history by securing The Gambia’s first-ever medal in an Olympic event.

The achievements reflected the spirit of the Games’ motto, “Africa Welcomes, Dakar Celebrates,” as African athletes made the most of the opportunity to compete on home soil. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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