Trending Now
Home InternationalSPORTS African athletes set record with 76 medals at Dakar Youth Olympics
African athletes set record with 76 medals at Dakar Youth Olympics
SPORTS

African athletes set record with 76 medals at Dakar Youth Olympics

November 14, 2026

DAKAR, Nov. 14– African athletes claimed a record 76 medals at the just-concluded Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games, highlighting the continent’s growing strength in international sports.

Athletes from across Africa won 27 gold, 17 silver and 32 bronze medals during 13 days of competition in Senegal, surpassing the previous record of 56 medals set at Buenos Aires 2018.

Billed as a springboard for Africa’s youth, the Games provided a platform for the continent’s young athletes to make their mark on the international stage. Africa also celebrated several historic achievements.

Kenya became the first African nation to win a rugby sevens gold medal at the Youth Olympics, while Mustapha Jadama made history by securing The Gambia’s first-ever medal in an Olympic event.

The achievements reflected the spirit of the Games’ motto, “Africa Welcomes, Dakar Celebrates,” as African athletes made the most of the opportunity to compete on home soil. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

Post Views: 11
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Messi: Brazil, France, England are World Cup favorites

November 17, 2022

FIFA to establish regional development office in South...

January 19, 2026

SAUDI ARABIA-RIYADH-ANCIENT CHINESE MUSICAL INSTRUMENTS-EXHIBITION (CN)

September 29, 2025

Ronaldo’s departure looks more likely after missing Man...

July 8, 2022

Brazil beat Switzerland to clinch spot in World...

November 28, 2022

Man City, Liverpool, Crystal Palace, Chelsea into FA...

March 21, 2022

Barcelona conquer Bernabeu with 4-0 thrashing of Real...

March 21, 2022

SuperSport invites viewers into DStv’s and GOtv’s greatest...

November 7, 2022

Senegal beat Ecuador to reach World Cup last...

November 29, 2022

Mane converts decisive penalty as Senegal win AFCON...

February 7, 2022
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.