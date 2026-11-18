ABUJA, Nov. 18 — Anti-corruption officials and asset recovery practitioners from across Africa gathered in Nigeria’s capital, Abuja, on Tuesday to discuss the establishment of a coordinated mechanism to trace, freeze and repatriate stolen public assets across the continent.

Delegates attending the four-day First General Assembly of the African Asset Recovery Practitioners Forum are seeking to transform the forum, established in Kenya’s capital, Nairobi, in April 2025, into a permanent continental body with common operational guidelines and a shared database for monitoring recovered assets.

The assembly, themed “From Commitment to Action,” was held amid concerns over illicit financial flows and the substantial financial resources Africa continues to lose.

Declaring the assembly open, Lateef Fagbemi, Nigeria’s Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation, said illicit financial flows remained a major obstacle to Africa’s development. He called for effective mechanisms to freeze and seize illicit assets and manage recovered funds, as well as stronger international cooperation, capacity building and information sharing.

Delegates identified difficulties in obtaining international assistance, institutional weaknesses and limited cooperation among anti-corruption agencies as major challenges facing asset recovery efforts across the continent.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Musa Aliyu, chairman of Nigeria’s Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, described asset recovery as “a critical tool in the fight against corruption and the promotion of sustainable development.”

Aliyu urged African countries to strengthen institutional cooperation to combat illicit financial flows, saying the continent could not afford to lose resources needed to improve people’s living conditions.

In an August 2025 report, the African Union estimated that African countries lose 88 billion U.S. dollars to illicit financial flows annually.

Kwami Edem Senanu, chairperson of the African Union Advisory Board Against Corruption, welcomed the first assembly in Abuja, saying it demonstrated cooperation among African countries and their shared responsibility for curbing illicit financial flows.

He urged stakeholders to translate existing commitments into stronger institutional engagement and concrete action. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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