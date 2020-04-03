Afghan fighting kills 10 in northern Badakhshan province

FAIZABAD, Afghanistan, April 3-- A total of 10 fighters including four security personnel and six militants were killed as clashes broke out in Yamgan district of Afghanistan's northern Badakhshan province on Thursday, army spokesman in the northern region Abdul Khalil Khalili said Friday. According to Khalili, a group of Taliban insurgents launched multi-pronged offensives on security checkpoints in Ashangan area of Yamgan district on Thursday evening, triggering heavy fighting which lasted until Friday morning. During the clashes, four security personnel including two soldiers and six militants were killed. The security forces would continue to chase the insurgents elsewhere in Yamgan district and adjoining areas, the official said. Taliban militants who overrun Yamgan district a couple of days ago have yet to make comments on the situation in the restive district. Xinhua