AC Milan announce Ibrahimovic return

ROMA, Dec. 28-- Zlatan Ibrahimovic ended speculations about his future by joining AC Milan as a free agent, the Serie A giants confirmed on Friday. The 38-year-old ended his cooperation with Los Angeles Galaxy last month and immediately sparked speculations on his whereabouts. The Swedish had been linked with a couple of teams including Napoli and Hotspur, but he eventually chose his old club who had shaky performance this season and just ranked 11th with 21 points on the table. Ibrahimovic joined the Rossoneri on a loan deal from Barcelona in the summer of 2010 as the former Sweden international helped Massimiliano Allegri's side end 7-year Scudetto-drought in 2010-2011 season. In his two-year spell with Milan, Ibrahimovic managed 56 goals in 85 matches and won the Capocannoniere in 2011-2012 season with 28 goals. According to Milan, the Swedish will ink a six-month contract with an option for a further year and undergo the medical on January 2. Xinhau